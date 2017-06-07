Steve Spesho, son of the late gospel artist known as Grace Chinga is set to release his second album, a year and three months after the death of his mother.

"It was like a joke when I started music, but now through this new album, I want people to know that I have the talent," said Spesho in an interview.

He added that, the album titled Genesis will contain 18 tracks and some of the tracks will feature big names in gospel music.

"This new album will be different because am planning to collaborate with my fellow gospel artist like Favored Martha, Ethel Kamwendo, Princes Chitsulo and Steve Wazisomo Muliya," He said.

Spesho is confident that this new album will be well received by people because of some improvements which have been made.

"I hope people will greatly enjoy the album because the nature of lyrics and composure," said Spesho.

Further Spesho urged the general public to support him in order to achieve his mission of spreading the word of God through music.

"My mother supported me very much when I launched my first album. It is my prayer that people should give me a support," he said.

The album will be recorded at Spesho productions in Blantyre by himself and will be released in October.

