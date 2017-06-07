The Malawi National Football Team has intensified its preparations for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group B qualifier against Comoros slated for Saturday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Currently, foreign based players have already joined the squad in Lilongwe which includes South African based Limbikani Mzava, Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango and Gerald Phiri Jnr.

Goalkeeper Owen Chaima who plies his trade in Tanzania has also joined the team including net buster, Richard Mbulu from Mozambique.

John and Frank Banda as well as Charles Swini from Mozambique are yet to join the squad.

According to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) website, another South African based midfielder, Robert Ng'ambi will be the last to join the squad on Wednesday due to club commitments.

Meanwhile, Flames Coach, Ronny van Geneugden said he is looking forward to working with the foreign based legion.

"If we can have the majority of them by Tuesday then that will be fine and good as it will give me a bit of time to take a look at them," said the coach on the website.

Some of the players who are in camp include: Francis Mulimbika, John Lanjesi, Chisomo Mpachika, Jabulani Linje, Yamikani Fodya, Chikoti Chirwa, Stanely Sanudi, Mecium Mhone, Yamikani Chester and Pilirani Zonda.