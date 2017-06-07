7 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi/Comoros: Malawi Geared for Comoros Game On Saturday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Arkangel Tembo -Mana

The Malawi National Football Team has intensified its preparations for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group B qualifier against Comoros slated for Saturday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Currently, foreign based players have already joined the squad in Lilongwe which includes South African based Limbikani Mzava, Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango and Gerald Phiri Jnr.

Goalkeeper Owen Chaima who plies his trade in Tanzania has also joined the team including net buster, Richard Mbulu from Mozambique.

John and Frank Banda as well as Charles Swini from Mozambique are yet to join the squad.

According to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) website, another South African based midfielder, Robert Ng'ambi will be the last to join the squad on Wednesday due to club commitments.

Meanwhile, Flames Coach, Ronny van Geneugden said he is looking forward to working with the foreign based legion.

"If we can have the majority of them by Tuesday then that will be fine and good as it will give me a bit of time to take a look at them," said the coach on the website.

Some of the players who are in camp include: Francis Mulimbika, John Lanjesi, Chisomo Mpachika, Jabulani Linje, Yamikani Fodya, Chikoti Chirwa, Stanely Sanudi, Mecium Mhone, Yamikani Chester and Pilirani Zonda.

Malawi

Group to Commemorate International Albinism Awareness Day

The Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) will on June 13 join the international community in commemorating… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.