South Africa: Evacuations As Wildfires Spread in Southern Cape and Storm Wreaks Havoc in Western Cape

Photo: Mia-Carla Van Schalkwyk
High tides batter the shore of Sea Point Promenade during the #CapeStorm.

Fires are spreading in the Southern Cape and have resulted in evacuations, road closures, and at least one home being gutted.

This as a massive storm caused widespread damage in and around Cape Town on Wednesday.

Richard Meyer, of Knysna's Disaster Management, confirmed that the Belvidere and Brenton areas were being evacuated.

In Rheenendal, three family members died in a fire there.

During a press conference by the provincial government on Wednesday, it emerged that strong winds in the Eden District Municiplaity were fuelling veldfires along the N2.

There were also blazes in Sedgefield and Knysna.

"The fire in [a] plantation is completely out of control and 13 houses at Springveld were evacuated. Knysna has requested assistance from all available resources at adjacent local authorities," a statement said.

Fire services from George were battling a blaze in Wilderness.

A house along the N2 in Touws River was also gutted in a blaze.

Earlier on Wednesday, the provincial government said "pre-storm" conditions, in the form of warm and strong winds, had resulted in fires along the N2 between Plettenberg Bay and Knysna.

