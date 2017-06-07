Gambia: Sang Ndong - Performance Is a Must, but Winning Is in the Hands of God

"Winning or losing is in the hands of God, but performance is in our hands and if it is performance that brings results we will surely have results. But winning has a lot to do with being lucky and because of that we appealing to the public to see the team as theirs and give us the needed support and wish us well," the head coach of the Senior Scorpions National Team, Sang Ndong told Observer Sports ahead of The Gambia's away game to Benin in the opening of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

The Gambia is in Group D against Algeria, Togo and Benin. The team left the country on Monday to Ghana where the players are currently camping before flying out to Benin to face The Squirrels next Sunday. The team is expected to play a test match during the Accra stay.

His objective since his appointment as the National Team coach, he told reporters, is to put up team to rebuild the National Team. "We have been able to meet lot of players and given opportunities to a lot of players, both locally and abroad. We have come up with most formidable squad in the last one year."

According to him, the first away game to Benin is very important and he is going all out to get at least a point out of the game. "This is the strongest squad we get since we started the rebuilding process as it comprises of enough experience, energetic and young players."

Regarding the support from the GFF, the Scorpions' gaffer said, based on the resources available, the Kaba Bajo-led executive was doing well. "So far, I can't complain."

The former Gambian international is therefore, hopeful of the Scorpions' making history in the qualifiers this time around, going by the positive respond from the players.

Assistant Head Coach Matarr Mboge said the technical team was working as a unit, adding that they have been doing a great work in gathering facts about their opponent. "We have a tough group but the players are ready for the task ahead." The Gambia is in group D together with Algeria, Togo and Benin.

Meanwhile, the team is hosted at Mplaza hotel in Accra on full board with all the invited players and officials.

At Monday's farewell meeting with the players at the Football House in Kanifing, GFF President Lamin Kabba Bajo, according to the GFF Website, congratulated the lads for their commitment for national duty. He thanked them for their selfless services to the nation and further urged them to keep up the job work while wishing them success in their opening game in Benin.

Team Captain Omar Colley on behalf of his colleagues thanked the football federation through the president for what he called provision of necessary logistics for the team without delays. He promised that the Scorpions will continue to work in unison and keep the Gambian flag high and also assured Mr. Bajo that they would work very hard to represent The Gambia as good ambassadors.

O.J. later presented one of their brand new Puma kits sponsored by Multi Media Gate Way International (MGI) to the president as gift and hopes that President Bajo would wear it on their match day, Sunday 11th June.

Meanwhile, the Scorpions will face off the local national team of Ghana in a friendly match today, Wednesday, 7th June as part of their four day training camp in Accra. The match according to officials is scheduled for 4pm local time.