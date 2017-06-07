Gambia: Hawks to Participate in CAF Confed. Competition After FF Cup Triumph

The Minister of Fisheries who also doubles as the President of Hawks Football Club, the Football Federation (FF) Cup winners, James Gomez has told Star FM Radio's Mbaye Camara that his executive will work very hard to register the team in next year's CAF Confederation Cup competition.

Hawks won the FF Cup last Friday after 7-6 win over Real De Banjul, following an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

According to him, the Management of Hawks will work closely with the government, the GFF and all stakeholders to make sure the team participates. His comment came as many continue to doubt whether Hawks will represent the country as FF Cup winners, following last year's winners Brikama United's withdrawal due to financial constraint.

"I was surprised that night because I never knew Gambia has such wonderful players. The standard of football in the country has rise," he told sports journalist Mbaye Camara.

Hawks Football Club was formed by Ousainou Njie and Gomez paid homage to the founder for conceiving the idea to form the team that has transformed the lives of so many people in the country. "I was so amused by the huge crowd of supporters that I saw at the Stadium that night. I urged the fans to keep supporting the team."

Hawks FC President used the interview to encourage the public to support the current leadership of the Football Federation to further promote and develop football in the country.