Gambia: FIOHTG Education for All Campaign Held

The 2017 edition of the Education for All (EFA) campaign organized by Future in Our Hands-The Gambia (FIOHTG) through its school development unit was recently held in the Lower River Region.

The week-long campaign, focused on the plight of children particularly on their right to education. The initiative forms part of the weeklong Education for All (EFA) campaign, targeting stakeholders like parents, teachers, children and school management committee members within the five aforementioned communities.

It was held simultaneously in five communities in the region namely, Njolfen, Sara Sarjor, Misera, Darsilami and Nyawurulung Villages.

Speaking at one of the forums, Momodou Jatta, the headmaster at Njolfen Lower Basic School, acknowledged that the issue of child enrolment and retention in his schools is a problem facing his administration.

"September 2013 witnessed the enrolment of 42 kids in grade one, but five years down the line, that class of 42 is now reduced to a number of 24 children now in grade five", he disclosed.

Kebba Jobe, a programme officer at the school Development Unit of FIOHTG, said the objective of the EFA campaign was to influence community's perception and attitude towards formal education particularly on the right of the girl child to pursue education.

He thus described education as key to sustainable development, as it remains to be an effective tool to fight against social injustice and gender inequality, thereby breaking caste within localities in the Gambia.

"Education is a human rights and we as a society cannot do better or achieve sustainable development in the absent of an educated citizenry. Therefore, FIOHTG deemed it important to create a platform for stakeholders to come together and collectively work towards ensuring that every child is accorded his or her human rights to education.

Alieu Ceesay, Alkalo of Tabeyel acknowledged that children in his settlement are not been sent to school due to the distance between the community and the nearby school at Njolfen village.

Seedy Jammeh, the area school cluster monitor at Region Four Education Directorate, remarked that his ministry has purchased donkey carts to make life easy in terms of their transportation needs.

He hailed FIOHTG for the initiative as it is meant to create a broad understanding on issues relating to the welfare and the rights of the child to education.

The move, he went on, will in no small measure go a long way in complementing government's efforts in ensuring that every child has the right to education in The Gambia.

Tijan Fatty, a teacher at Njolfen Lower Basic School, emphasised the significance of education in the development of any nation.

He called on parents to enroll their children to school so as to accord them the rights to complete their schools.