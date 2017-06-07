Gambia: OP Logistics Officer Testifies in Soldier's Pistol Trial.

Ebrima Fatty, logistics officer on attachment at the Office of Gambia's President Barrow Tuesday testified as third prosecution witness in the ongoing criminal trial involving Sergeant Baboucarr Njie, who was arrested by ECOMIG soldiers at King Fahad Mosque in Banjul following the discovery of a helwan pistol in his possession.

Sergeant Njie is now charged with going arm in public when he attempted to enter the mosque with the pistol with 8 live-rounds were President Barrow was observing a congregational prayer (Juma).

In his testimony before Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie at the Banjul Magistrates' Court, Mr. Fatty said he recognized the accused from the Kairaba beach hotel. He said on April 10th, this year, he was rushing for Friday prayer with the president's convey when Sergeant Njie forved himself to enter his car. He said Sergeant Njie did not request for a ride from him but only boarded his car when he saw other people boarding.

Mr. Fatty said when the people in the car asked sergeant Njie where he was going to, he said he was going for Friday prayers. According to him, when they reached at Banjul, they all went in the mosque to follow the president and show their identity cards. He said after the Juma prayer when they were going with the president in the vehicle, they heard that someone was caught with a pistol.

Mr. Fatty said it was at the Kairaba hotel where he came to know that Sergeant Njie boarded his car. He said he gave a statement at the police. The statement, dated 14th February, 2017 was admitted and marked as exhibit A without any objection from defence counsel SK Jobe.

Under cross-examination, Mr. Fatty agreed that the President's office is under the civil service and that he is there under attachment and persons who are under attachment don't receive salary. When counsel Jobe put it to Mr. Fatty that anyone working under the President's office particularly under logistics is duly appointed to act in that portfolio, Mr. Fatty said he cannot say as he was under attachment and waiting for his letter.

According to Mr. Fatty, his vehicle is license to carry four passengers and he gave a ride to five people and because they all could not fit in the vehicle, they left the other person back. He said because he did not know Sergeant Njie, he did not speak to him until they reached at Banjul. He said he cannot remember the names of the people he rushed with when going to the juma at the material time but he can recognize them.

Mr. Fatty said he last saw Sergeant Njie at the mosque but Counsel Jobe asked him to explain how the person he gave ride to come to be apprehended by ECOMIG soldiers. Mr. Fatty replied that one Morro Konjula, also on attachment was the one who arrested Sergeant Njie and handed him to the ECOMIG soldiers. He said he does not know what was in Sergeant Njie's possession but he saw him going into the mosque. He he packed his car some 15 meters away from the mosque on the left side but counsel Jobe told him the at the second prosecution witness, Abdoulie Bojang had told the court that Sergeant Njie was apprehended at the gate of the mosque before entering but Mr. fatty respomnded, "what I saw is what I say."

He replied in the negative that he was not terrorized and he did not know anyone who was terrorized by Sergeant Njie. The when counsel Jobe asked him where Sergeant Njie had acted accordingly and well mannered when given the ride, Mr. fatty said he was facing the president and his mind was not on him.

Counsel further put it to Mr. Fatty that Sergeant Njie at that time was acting lawful and was authorize to carry the pistol because he was a member of the GAF but Mr. Fatty said, "I know nothing about that". He also denied that he gave evidence to secure a place at the Office of the President.

Hearing continues on 13th June, 2017