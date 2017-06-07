7 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: 13 Alleged Kanilai Rioters Granted D500, 000 Court Bail

By Fatou Gassama

Thirteen people who were paraded before a Brikama Magistrates' Court on Monday for their alleged participation in a riot at Kanilai have each been granted D500, 000 court bail by Magistrate Cham, Yesterday.

Ebou Benteng Sanyang and twelve others are arraigned on a charge of unlawful assembly, three charges of incitement of violence, riot and conspiracy to commit misdemeanor. They all denied responsibility of the charges.

Magisterate Cham said he heard the accused persons' plea and that granting bail was at the discretion of the court. He then granted them bail in the sum of D500, 000 each. He said each of the accused persons must provide two sureties who must surrender their national identification cards to the court's registrar.

He warned the accused persons not to participate in any riot or demonstration and to always be present in court on every proceeding of the case. He said if any of them is found in any demonstration or riot, his or her bail condition will be revoked.

The matter is adjourned to 20th June 2017.

