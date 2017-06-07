7 June 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Sukuta-Diaspora Community Supports Town Health Centre

By Olimatou Coker

Sukuta- Diaspora Community based in the United Kingdom in partnership with Sukuta Trust Fund recently presented a cheque amounting to 300,000 Dalasis earmarked for the construction of laundering apartment at the Sukuta Health Centre.

The donation was made during the launching of the first Sukuta Diaspora Community at a ceremony held in Sukuta Sotokoto,

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs. Horija Touray, highlighted the functions and role of the trust fund, which according to her, was established to help and partner with women groups in the communities.

Isha Cham, the special representative of Sukuta Diaspora Community, revealed that the group was established since 1990s.

According to her, members of the association today are proud to call themselves ambassadors of Sukuta as they are committed to the development of the community.

The move, according to her, was aimed at complementing government's efforts in transforming the community's health centre.

"Our second face is to help renovate the central mosque, while our third face will focus at the Sukuta Market and the football field because our association is committed in bringing Sukuta together".

For his part, Musa B. Suso, deputy governor of West Coast Region, thanked the association for the timely gesture.

Suwaibou Cham, the secretary general of Sukuta Trust Fund, thanked the association for the gesture, saying money donated would be used wisely.

Cham called on members of the community to also play their quota during the implementation process.

