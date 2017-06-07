Gambia: Basuk Extends Magnanimity to Schools

Baddidu Society U.K., a charity based in the United Kingdom recently completed its last leg of presentation of chalks and calendars, which saw 60 schools benefitting from the humanitarian gesture.

The nationwide initiative, worth over half a million Dalasis witnessed schools such as, Armitage Senior Secondary, Bansang Lower Basic, Jarumeh Koto Lower Basic Cycle Schools, Kayai Lower, Upper and Arabic Schools, Sinchu Njabo and Ngayen Sanjal Lower Basic Schools among others benefiting from the magnanimity.

Handing the items, Siaka Jatta, a member of the group, acknowledged that initiative was part of their annual giving back to the community initiative, noting that the move was premised on the fact that charity begins at home.

Jatta noted that the move was part of their giving back to the community initiative, as members of society were born and raised in local communities.

"So the society taught us the need to give back to our very own communities".

Receiving the items, Abdouraman Janneh, senior master for modern language of the school, acknowledged that this is not the first time they are receiving items from the U.K. based society.

He thanked the U.K. based society for the gesture, adding that this gesture would go a long way in ensuring quality education at Gambian schools.

In his vote of thanks, Ebrima Jatta, representing Armitage Senior Secondary School, hailed Basuk for their magnanimity.

He expressed optimism that the move would mark the beginning of a long lasting relations between the society and Gambian schools.

Elsewhere, similar presentation was held in Jarumeh Koto Lower Basic Cycle School.