Gambia: Prosecutor Objects to Video in Alleged Payment of D3, 000 to Officer Commanding

A drug prosecutor Monday objected to a claim by a defence witness who testified in a suspected case that he videoed the Officer Commanding -OC of Bundung Station, one Mr. Sanneh while handing D3, 000 to him at the Bundung Court as money for the bail of the accused person, Momodou S. Jallow.

Prosecutor L.K. Bojang denied Lamin Jadama's claim saying, "I've watched the video but only heard voices. In fact, there was no human being shown at the entrance of the court house in the video. I'm objecting to the video because the OC's office is at the station and not at the court. Why would such meeting be at the court gate and not at his office? I object to this claim and the video is irrelevant and."

Mr. Jadama said in his testimony that Mr. Sanneh had once called him and they met at the Bundung Magistrate's Court gate where he videoed him on his phone while paying the D3, 000 to him for Mr. Jallow's bail.

He claimed that he paid that money to the OC and they agreed that Mr. Jallow would be granted bail and the matter would not reach the court.

The alleged video in a memory card was tendered by Mr. Jallow but prosecutor Bojang still objected to its admissibility, saying technology has advanced and no one knows if the voice heard in the video was the actual voice of the OC Sanneh.

The presiding Magistrate Pa Modou Njie ruled that before taking any decision, he must first check the video himself.

Mr. Jallow is charged with being found in possession of 1kg and 760g of Cannabis Sativa on 12th July, last year.