Gambia: UAE Embassy in Dakar Reaches Out to Needy Muslims

The United Arab Emirates Embassy based in Dakar under its Ramadan Food Programme recently extended magnanimity in the form of Ramadan gifts to the needy Muslims in the country.

The presentation held at Islamic Institution in Tallinding was courtesy of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayeh Al-Nahyahan Foundation.

The items donated include, gallons of cooking oil, bags of sugar, 9-tones of dates, bags of rice.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Sheikh Muhammed Basirou Camara, the president of Islamic Union, expressed delight with the move, saying the move is anchored on the principle of caring and sharing with needy people.

The gesture, he went on, was the sixth of its kind the embassy was reaching out to the needy people, acknowledging that Islam remains a religion of peace that calls for sharing and caring especially in the month of Ramadan.

For his part, Nema Ahmed, a representative from the United Arab Emirates Embassy based in Dakar, said the donations are from charity groups in based in UAE, targeting the needy people like widows.

"The items are going to be distributed in three groups, so I hope the items will be evenly distributed to serve it purpose" he added.

One Sheikh Cherno Darbo emphasised that the people of UAE are committed to supporting the people of The Gambians.

Darboe applauded their friends from United Arab Emirates for the support to needy Muslims in the country.