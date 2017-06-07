Gambia: Ndigal Followers Seek Justice Through Law Court

Hearing of the case between Muhamadou Bassirou Secka, the first Kaliph of Sheikh Muhamadou Habibulah Secka, alias Ndigal and the state is set to resume today before Justice Aminata Saho-Ceesay at the High Court in Banjul.

Mr. Muhamadou Bassirou Secka alongside with twenty property owners from Kerr Mot Hali village are in the case against the Inspector General of Police as 1st respondent; Attorney General as 2nd respondent; Sheikh Secka, current alkalo of Kerr Mot Hali as 4th respondent and the Governor of Central River Region as 5th respondent in connection with a 2009 dispute.

According to the Kerr Mot Hali complainants, a dispute occurred between family members of the Secken and the Secken family of Touba Saloum in Senegal over the renovation of a mosque of the Seckens of Kerr Mot Hali in The Gambia. During the period, the police visited the place and were accompanied by the then governor of the region, Ganyi Touray, the then National Assembly Member for Upper Saloum constituency and the District Chief Malick Mbye of Panchang to settle the matter.

But after a failed deal with the villagers, the Ndigal followers claimed that they were allegedly beaten, humiliated and maltreated, forcing them and the then alkalo, Assan Secka -now deceased to flee for fear of persecution and immigrate to neighbouring Senegal on 14th January, 2009.

This action later resulted to the evacuation of the villagers, leaving the community entirely empty. Since then, the villagers seek refuge in neighbouring Senegal while their community is now given to the Secka Family of Touba Saloum in Senegal.