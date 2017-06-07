Gambians React to Govt's Statement On Kanilai Shooting

Gambians both home and abroad have on social media reacted to government's statement on the recent Kanilai riot and shooting, which saw the killing of a civilian with many others injured. In condemning the act, they as well urged government to look into the issue in order to avoid such occurrence.

In his televised statement, the Interior Minister Mai Ahmed Fatty stated that citizens of The Gambia should either obey the law or be consumed by the law, adding that acts of provocation that could undermine public security shall be visibly met by the compelling force of the law.

Minister Fatty said on 2nd June, a group of people at Kanilai, villages around Kanilai and border villages inside Casamace engaged in violent demonstrations. He added that the rioters attacked the security forces deployed in and around Kanilai and border villages.

"Security reports revealed that members of the groups armed with traditional weapons engage in proactive acts against members of the security forces in the area, made demands one of which is removal of security personnel from Kanilai area, particular ECOMIG Forces".

Below are some of the reactions and question posted on facebook:

Mustapha Kah, the president of Debate Gambia asked: "If the protesters were with weapons, how come only civilians were killed and injured? I will not be naive enough to believe Mai Fatty's stories. We have to hear from both sides of the coin. At least that's what justice demands.

I hope the national media will also give them a chance to be heard. By the way, how did Mai come to this conclusion since he was away when the incident happened? How could he have know the truth in just few hours of his arrival without visiting the scene?

Really ridiculous to the bones. If there were local weapons how come they didn't appear in any of the videos circulated online?

What does Mai mean by locally procured weapons and how did that endanger the international forces to the point that they had to spray live rounds on the protesters killing one of them and injuring many others? He really did not answer this question.

Our government now has blood in her hands. And because of that the moral difference between them and the Jammeh regime is gone for good.

Is this story not similar to the same excuse Jammeh gave us after killing peaceful students on April 10 several years ago? Now I believe that history repeats itself."

Ebou Jallow, a Gambian in Diaspora also added: "If you condemned the death of Solo Sandeng yesterday and condone the murder of Haruna Jatta today then seriously you are not a principled activist but a hypocritical apologist. There is only one God and his name is Allah not Adama Barrow".

Musa Ndow wrote: "The use of force to control public protest, riots, and unruly mobs is often regarded as an important tool in any administrative setup. Law enforcement agencies often resort to firing either teargas or rubber bullets to disperse protesters. The Kanilai incidences could have been completely avoided if precautionary measures were taken.

There is what we call Civil-Military Relation... so the Gambia Armed Forces should engage the communities of Foni, sensitise them, let them understand the reasons behind the presence of armed personnel in the Fonis. Let them know that those personnel are not there for any target groups or communities but because of security issues... make those things known to them. Let the Public Relations Department (PRD) of the GAF embark on a sensitization tour of the communities where you have the ECOMIG forces, especially Kanilai and its satellite villages.

What a security man will understand about a checkpoint or a guard post or patrol teams would be a complete interpretation by an ordinary civilian. An interpretation of an ordinary person about the presence of armed personnel is completely different from the actual mission of that personnel. Unless this is understood by the ordinary Jola man and woman, or a fulla man, the perceptions will continue to vary.

The incidence of firearm injuries has risen exponentially in recent times and our society doesn't need such at all. The Gambia is well known for being a peaceful country. Our men in uniform should control their trigger. No amount of threat should compel them to easily pull their trigger, especially in situations like this. This is a very serious issue and should not be taken lightly.

As patriotic citizens of one nation; why can't we come together as one massive force of strength, at least for the sake of the Gambia to say enough is enough to political intolerance? A poor country like Gambia cannot afford to risk destruction of what had been built from the past fifty years after she gained independent from the British colony. One innocent life of one Gambian is equal to lives of whole Gambians, its only one Gambia, one nation, one flag, one people. As good citizens of this nation, we must jealously safeguard peace and stability which the nation is always known for. We should not let the interest of certain individuals to destroy the national unity."