Gambia: Magistrate Orders for Alleged Drug Dealer to Be Kept in Custody

Magistrate A. Sillah of the Brikama Magistrates' Court Monday ordered for one Baba Gibba to be kept in custody following a charge of prohibited drug possession levied against him by prosecutors.

Mr. Gibba is accused of being found in possession of 2kg and 820g of cannabis sativa at Farato village. He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecuting officer, Inspector O.S. Jallow applied for adjournment of the matter to enable him call his witnesses which was granted by Magistrate Sillah.

The matter is adjourned to 13th June.