Kenya: KRA Says Western Region's Tax Revenue Grew Threefold in 4 Years

The Kenya Revenue Authority's revenue from tax collection in western region has improved by three times in the past four years.

While not giving exact figures, KRA western regional coordinator, Mr Kevin Safari, attributed the growth to devolution and improved and to the authority's deployment of innovative systems.

Kenya's total tax revenue has grown by about 47 per cent in the last four years, from Sh911.8 billion in 2013/2014 to a projected Sh1.33 trillion in the 2016/2017 financial year

Mr Safari pointed out that the authority had moved way from the traditional revenue collection methods by embracing a broader tax collection plan of reaching out and facilitating the tax payer to access services.

"The authority has invested heavily in technology, improved processes and effective team. The transformation agenda has positively impacted on every aspect of our operations putting our delivery to global standards," said Mr Safari.

Fading perception

He said the public initially feared to file returns, a perception that is currently fading away.

"There was also lack of knowledge by many taxpayers on their obligations. We foresee an improvement in revenue again in the coming years," said Mr Safari.

The regional coordinator said county governments have been paying taxes in good time and collecting good revenue.

He said they had deployed mobile taxpayers unit, which is a bus fully equipped with gadgets and staff that help in filing of returns and handling other revenue matters.

He was speaking during the flagging off of the unit in the western region.

The unit went round to cover Kisumu, Siaya, Busia, Migori, Kakamega, Bungoma, Nyamira, Kisii, Vihiga and Homa Bay counties.

Four-million target

The coordinator expressed optimism that the exercise will enable them reach the national target of four million taxpayers filing returns this financial year.

"The facility has and will continue to contribute tremendously in enabling the tax payers to file returns on time with minimal inconveniences and at the same time enable them to meet their targets before June 30,"said Mr Safari.