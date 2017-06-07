Ghana Intergrity Initiative (Gii) Meets Stakeholders in Bawku West District

press release

An engagement with stakeholders has taken place at Zebila in the Bawku West District to discuss the core values of integrity, accountability, transparency and commitment that is geared towards curbing corruption in Ghana.

The two-day meeting was organized by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the local Chapter of Transparency International (TI), an advocacy organization dedicated to fostering public awareness on the fight against corruption.

The meeting provided the platform for the training of 12 executive members of the Social Auditing Club (SAC) in the Bawku West District on advocacy and Social Auditing skills to enable them function effectively in the District.

At the end of the training, the Bawku West District Club came out with a Work Plan to serve as a guide in carrying out activities of the SAC in the District for the next quarter.

SAC was formed by GII in 2015 at the local level to promote social engagement and transparency, the communication of decisions to the grassroots and to enhance representation, among many other values.

The Club is composed of representations from Persons with Disability, Traditional Authority, Civil Society Organizations and some key Government Departments such as the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), National Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

In 2015, GII formed eight (8) new Clubs under its Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) project Titled "Empowering Citizens to demand accountability and report corruption".

Source: ISD (Abdul Aziz Abubakar)