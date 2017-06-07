Ghana: 976 Candidates Take Part in BECE in Bosome Freho

press release

A total of 976 candidates are writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which began, Monday, at four centres in the Bosome Freho District.

The centres are the Bosome Senior High/Technical School, Nsuaem II D/ A Junior High School (JHS), Dunkura D/A JHS and the Aboabo II Methodist JHS.

According to the District Director of Education for the area, Mrs Georgina Enyan, about 541 males and 435 females were expected to take part in the exams.

Mrs Enyan said teachers and candidates were warned to desist from any examination malpractice during the exams, adding that all the candidates were prepared enough to take the exams.

Meanwhile, the District Directorate has given the assurance that no examination leakages will result in this year's examinations in the area.

The District Chief Executive for the area, Hon. Yaw Danso, during a tour of the examination centres, wished the candidates well and assured them of benefitting from the Free Senior High School policy, should they pass their exams.

The DCE was accompanied by the District Co-ordination Director, Mr Joseph Frimpong Naayo; Member of Parliament, Madam Joyce Adwoa Ako-Dei; District Director of Education, Mrs Georgina Enyan; and the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Hon. Patrick Kwaku Frimpong.

Source: ISD (Emmanuel Buorokuu)

