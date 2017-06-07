Namibia: Govt Receives Northern Transport Master Plan

GOVERNMENT received the transport master plan for the four northern regions of Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana and Oshikoto on Monday.

Urban and rural development minister Sophia Shaningwa told The Namibian yesterday that the plan will guide the roads network in the northern regions.

"The plan basically shows us if people are building fixed assets too close to the road, and how to locate the margins," she said.

Close to N$12,8 billion has been committed towards the master plan.

The minister said the plan was completed after wide consultations with various stakeholders, including regional and local councils, as well as the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund.

"The country is currently experiencing a high carnage on the roads, and this makes the MVA Fund an important stakeholder," Shaningwa said yesterday.

"The plan also shows us how to better take care of our roads," she stated.

Heinrich Semar of the German International Development Agency presented the plan to Shaningwa and minister of works and transport, Alpheus !Naruseb.

!Naruseb said the envisaged development requires more energy and resources.

"The plan will ensure that the transport system in the four regions is effective in meeting the needs of residents and businesses by responding to the priorities expressed by them," he noted.

The implementation of the plan will be carried out soon after Cabinet's endorsement.

It also aims to address changes in the northern transport system over the next 20 years by developing key intervention areas such as urban, peri-urban and remote rural transport to and from the regions.

"Continued consultation will be undertaken to make sure this sustainable transport master plan remains relevant to the people's needs, and continues to strengthen the communities," said !Naruseb.

Planning commenced in October 2014, and was followed by a one-year scoping study approved in December 2015 by a steering committee.

Semar said the plan is important for government to enhance the country's transport sector.

"The development of the master plan follows the success story of the implementation of the sustainable urban transport master plan in Windhoek."

Germany had agreed to further support the implementation of the plan, he added.

* Additional reporting by Nampa