FIRST Lady Monica Geingos has urged the youth to think of the consequences of their actions before they engage in sex, drugs and alcohol abuse.

She made these remarks on Sunday during the Zambezi/Kavango "Be Free" event where she met pupils, parents, health workers, teachers and police officers at Katima Mulilo.

During the dialogue, the participants discussed issues such as teenage pregnancies, alcohol and drug abuse, and the effects of HIV-AIDS among the youth.

Geingos said the youth should know that there are consequences to their actions when they engage in these social evils.

"If you have unprotected sex, abuse drugs and alcohol or drop out of school, and you are doing things without understanding the consequences, then there is a big problem," she stressed.

She said parents also no longer bother to tell their children what not to do, but rather advise them about what will happen to them when they engage in social evils because they will do them anyway.

"As a parent, I cannot tell my 16-year-old old daughter not to have sex because she is going to do it anyway, regardless of my wishes. But I can tell her that if she has unprotected sex, she could contract HIV. At the moment, some young girls are more worried about falling pregnant than contracting HIV-AIDS. So, you are more afraid of something that lasts nine months than something which lasts a lifetime, just because you do things without understanding the consequences," she said.

She added that the youth has the tendency to say they have the freedom to do what they want because of the country's independence.

"You are not free from the issues that affect the youth and that can ruin your life. So, do not misunderstand the freedom and think you can just do whatever you want. As much as you exercise your free will in spite of your parents' better judgement, you should know that there are consequences to your actions, " she stated.

Lister Tubachenjele, one of the youth panellists, expressed concern about the rising inter-generational relationships in the country because of money and sex.

"In our region, we hear girls and boys saying they have 'blessers' or 'blessees'. But when you look at the person saying that, they are not even up to the standard of those people living the high life.

"These men who go for young girls are just going there to have sex because young girls are cheap. Young girls are easy to manipulate, and they are always available, as long as you provide them with money," she said, adding that the situation of inter-generational sex is caused by the high rates of poverty in the country.

"The factors that contribute to the issue of 'blessers' and 'blessees' is poverty because in our region and our country, most people are unemployed.

"There is a very high rate of unemployment, hence parents are unable to buy everything their children need. So, the girls see a chance with those men who are running away from their elderly wives," Tubachenjele added.