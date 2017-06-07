7 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Government Analyzes Draft Law On Agro-Mineral Companies

Luanda — A detailed evaluation of the draft law that authorizes the incorporation of the National Society of Agro-Minerals, S.A., is being done on Wednesday by the Cabinet Council, under the guidance of the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos.

It is a draft law presented by the Ministry of Geology and Mining and is part of the mining industry's diversification programme in the country.

The agenda of the 5th ordinary session of the Cabinet Council, which reached Angop, also refers to the draft presidential legislative decree approving the legal regime of cartography and geodesy.

The session is also discussing the draft law that creates the manufacturing company of footwear and uniforms for the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) and approves its constitution.

The meeting is equally analyzing the draft presidential decree that creates the National School of Environment.

