7 June 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Japan Commends Ethiopia's Role in Peace Building

Ethiopia contributes the world's largest number of troops to the UN peacekeeping Operations

Japan commends Ethiopia's active role in the area of peace building and security in Africa and the world, Embassy of Japan to Ethiopia released.

The Government of Japan have co-organized a post conflict recovery course at the Peace Support Training Center (FDRE-PSTC) from 5-16 June beginning from this Monday.

In the Opening session of the training which is provided by the FDRE-PSTC in collaboration with the government of Japan, Ambassador of Japan to Ethiopia Mr. Shinichi Saida expressed his belief that the Center will play a crucial role in the realization of peace and security in the continent.

High ranking military officials from 7 countries, namely Burundi, Central African Republic, Comoros, Liberia, Mali, South Sudan and Tanzania are taking part in this course, he said. "Let me renew my sincere appreciation for Ethiopia's engagement in African Peace and Security while being surrounded by conflicts and troubles, with the world's largest number of troops contribution to UN Peacekeeping Operations", Ambassador Saida further noted.The ambassador also reiterated Japan's commitment to African development, which includes maintaining peace and security, especially in countries like South Sudan. He said adding "We are determined to further support the nation-building of South Sudan, not only economically, but by further engaging in the political as pects of that young nation."The training which is the 6th of its kind will last for 12-days covering topics such as Protection of Civilians, International Humanitarian Law, Disarmament Demobilization and Reintegration, and Economic Development among others.

Since 2012, Japan has supported the FDRE PSTC by providing USD 1,320,000 for the construction of the Center's theater building, the development of curriculum for courses, and for technical cooperation through the assignment of a Japan Self-Defense Force official to the center.

