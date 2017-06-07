6 June 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Mogcsp/ Direct Aid Ghana Support Muslims

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Afisah Otiko Djabah, has called on all Muslims to pray for the nation and ask for peace, and forgiveness for the country.

Madam Djabah noted that the Ramadan marked an important season for Muslims and that they should remember to offer prayers for the President and his household, the Vice President and his household, and the nation at large for the peace of God to reign on all Ghanaians.

The Minister made the call when the Ministry, with support from Direct Aid Ghana, visited some Muslim communities at Fadama, Nima and Ashaiman, in Accra, to donate some food items to them to support them during their fasting and prayer period.

Madam Djaba indicated that the donation signified the symbol of love and entreated all Muslims to participate fully in this spiritual exercise, while ensuring to maintain peace and unity and learn to forgive all who had offended them.

In his remarks, Mr Mohamed Said, Country Director for Direct Aid Ghana, said the initiative formed part of the over four hundred donations the organisation had made, adding that the donation was not only for Muslims but also for some needy Christians in society.

About 57 Musilm members of staff at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection also benefited from the donations. They were given bags of rice, cooking oil, tomato purey, beans and sugar.

Source: ISD (Doris Sodjah & Chantal Aidoo)

Ghana

GFF Media Officer to Join Scorpions in Ghana Today

The Gambia Football Federation says it will dispatch its Publicity and Marketing Officer Bakary B. Baldeh to be embedded… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.