Ghana: Mogcsp/ Direct Aid Ghana Support Muslims

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Afisah Otiko Djabah, has called on all Muslims to pray for the nation and ask for peace, and forgiveness for the country.

Madam Djabah noted that the Ramadan marked an important season for Muslims and that they should remember to offer prayers for the President and his household, the Vice President and his household, and the nation at large for the peace of God to reign on all Ghanaians.

The Minister made the call when the Ministry, with support from Direct Aid Ghana, visited some Muslim communities at Fadama, Nima and Ashaiman, in Accra, to donate some food items to them to support them during their fasting and prayer period.

Madam Djaba indicated that the donation signified the symbol of love and entreated all Muslims to participate fully in this spiritual exercise, while ensuring to maintain peace and unity and learn to forgive all who had offended them.

In his remarks, Mr Mohamed Said, Country Director for Direct Aid Ghana, said the initiative formed part of the over four hundred donations the organisation had made, adding that the donation was not only for Muslims but also for some needy Christians in society.

About 57 Musilm members of staff at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection also benefited from the donations. They were given bags of rice, cooking oil, tomato purey, beans and sugar.

Source: ISD (Doris Sodjah & Chantal Aidoo)