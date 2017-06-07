Ghana: Volta Regional Minister Tours Bece Centres

press release

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, has urged candidates writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to justify Government's Free Senior High Education Policy by performing creditably in the exams.

Dr Letsa said being pioneer beneficiaries of the policy which was expected to commence in September, this year, they were expected to set good examples for others to follow.

The Minster, who was touring some BECE centres in the region, assured the candidates of government readiness to implement and sustain the policy.

He admonished the candidates against any form of examination malpractice. "Do not to be lured into any social vices after the exams but remain prayerful as you await the outcome of your results", he added.

Some of the centres the Minister visited were Kabore School, Mawuli and Mawuko Girls' Senior High Schools, Dzolo Senior High School, Agotime Senior High School and Adaklu Senior High School, in the Ho Metropolis.

Briefing the media after the tour, the regional Minister expressed satisfaction with the conduct of examinations, but urged officials to put in the necessary measures to ensure early arrival of examination materials at all the centres.

He gave the assurance that adequate security measures had been put in place for the smooth conduct of the examinations in Nkonya and Alavanyo, following recent disturbances in the two areas.

"We are in touch with the security personnel in the area and have been assured of calm in the area", he indicated.

The Regional Director of Education, Mr Mawusi Buadi, reacting to speculations that some invigilators had planned to boycott the examinations due to delay in the payment of their previous allowances, reassured the invigilators that their allowances would be paid on time.

A total of 30,385 candidates from 1,173 Junior High Schools in the Volta region are participating in this year's BECE which were between 10 and 20 minutes behind schedule at the centres visited due to the late arrival of examination materials.

Source: ISD (Yvonne Elikplim Harlley-Kanyi)