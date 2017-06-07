6 June 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: President Nominates Naa Torshie Addo As Dacf Administrator

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated a former Member of Parliament for Tema West constituency, Madam Irene Naa Torshie Addo, as administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, who announced this on Tuesday morning congratulated the former MP and referred the nomination to the Appointment Committee for vetting.

Madam Addo, who is a lawyer by profession, takes over from Kojo Fynn.

The Office of the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund exists to disburse and monitor resources effectively and efficiently.

The core functions of the Administrator are to propose a formula annually for the distribution of the DACF for parliamentary approval, administer and distribute the monies paid into the DACF among MMDAs in accordance with approved formula as well as report to the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development on how allocation made to MMDAs have been utilised.

The Administrator, who is the sole Manager of the Fund, is expected to perform any other function that may be directed by the President under Article 252 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

