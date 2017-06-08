Uganda: Watch Out! Kampala and Uganda's Other Towns Are Now Full of Ninjas

opinion

The 2017 State-of-the-Nation Address on Tuesday confirmed what the statistics have been saying for years: Uganda is not working. No, not in the sense that nothing works in the country, but that youth unemployment, especially in urban and peri-urban areas, is now the biggest threat to national security.

Official government unemployment numbers, which are in the mid single-digits, are bunkum. The scarier - and more realistic - numbers are those for youth unemployment, which is significantly north of 50 per cent. But if numbers aren't your cup of tea, drive through any trading centre and see how many young people are idling around. Some busy themselves with odd jobs like riding boda bodas or tending to chapati and roast chicken stalls.

Those whose ambitions aren't tempered by a work ethic or respect for the rules lurk around, like opportunistic hyenas in a game park, watching for openings to obtain money with menaces, via false pretence, or worse. If you are reckless, they'll come from behind and snatch your necklace. And if a fight breaks out, oh no, for they are about to punch your lights out, and you are about to get run over!

Youth unemployment isn't unique to Uganda and with one of the youngest populations in the world, it isn't entirely surprising. Yet this doesn't make it any less disturbing. We need not bother with the causes: High population growth rates, a broken education system that pours out unskilled and unemployable deplorables, or the collapse of the rural agro-economy; what should concern us are the proposed solutions and on this score we should be afraid - very afraid.

The government, to be fair to it, now acknowledges the enormity and scale of the crisis; after years of chest-thumping, top government officials now speak with increasing urgency about the need to create employment. Empty slogans about patriotism have been replaced by promises of job creation.

Yet the policies and programmes offered by way of solutions have been anything but urgent or coherent. A multi-billion 'skilling' programme to retrain and retool students seems to have come and gone without saying. Agricultural programmes meant to improve productivity and incomes at the grassroots have withered on the vine, like bitterly expensive grapes of wrath.

Uninterested in the menial and laborious effort of livestock management, a recent recipient of a heifer under the Operation Wealth Creation slaughtered and ate the damn thing - talk of throwing Friesians before swine!

Much has been said of value-addition, which would create jobs and keep more wealth here, but little has been done. We remain primary exporters of unprocessed or at best semi-processed coffee, tea, beef and fish. The less said of cotton and textiles the better, for a litany of carpetbaggers continues to pull the wool over our eyes, while belching on tax exemptions.

The latest idea, to throw money at the problem, has had the wholly predictable result of throwing good money after bad. While repayments to the Youth Livelihoods Programme have been low, this hasn't stopped a new effort, out of State House, to give money to urban youth groups, which just happen to be in Opposition strongholds.

This (redirecting resources for political support) isn't necessarily a problem, but political programmes rarely deliver a return on investment. Creating jobs will require fewer hand-outs and more clean outs. It will require deep reforms in the education system, reducing the cost of setting up and doing business, expanding small business incubation schemes, supporting market access as well as simplifying the tax code and making tax compliance less onerous.

Those are relatively easy reforms to implement, but they do not go far enough. To support Ugandan start-ups requires the government itself to run like a start-up: Lean. This means cutting the patronage fat, living within its means in order to let the cost of money fall and stop crowding the private sector out of the lending markets. It also requires fiscal stimuli, such as eliminating wasteful tax exemptions while lowering tax rates to spur consumption, production and hiring.

In other words, to get Uganda working, the government must start working for Ugandans. To do otherwise is to allow Uganda to become a country of young Ninjas - youths with No Income, No Jobs and no Assets. Today's Budget is a chance to reboot and breathe new life into the economy, but if the State-of-the-Nation Address is anything to go by, don't hold your breath!

Mr Kalinaki is a Ugandan journalist,