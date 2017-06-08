Africa: Ethiopian Airlines Wins Africa's Best Airline, Again

Photo: The Observer

Ethiopian Airlines' latest plane addition, the Airbus A350XWB.

Ethiopian Airlines has been named the 'African Airline of the Year' for the second time in a row.

The Addis Ababa flag carrier was awarded during 26th Annual Air Finance Africa Conference & Exhibition held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The award--presented by the African Aviation--recognised the airlines' continued rapid growth, increased profitability and contribution to aviation development in Africa.

"We are pleased to win the award for the second time in a row; a testimony of our commitment to serve our beloved continent Africa," Meseret Bitew, the airline's acting chief finance officer said.

"We shall continue to play vital roles in connecting African countries with their major trading partners around the world and realise an economically liberal Africa," he added.

Despite a turbulent year for airlines in Africa, the Ethiopian carrier expanded its route network, modernised its fleet, inaugurated three new aircraft maintenance hangars and introduced a world-class in-flight catering facility.

"In addition, Ethiopian Airlines has achieved a record financial turnover and profitability in spite of various industry challenges. Currently, the airline is well on track to exceed the goals of its Vision 2025 Strategy," said Nick Fadugba, the African Aviation CEO, when announcing the award.

Ethiopian Airlines reported a 70 per cent jump in full year 2016 net profit to $265 million boosted by an 18 per cent increase in passenger number over the period.