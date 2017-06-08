Uganda: Youngster Kakeeto Eyes Afcon Progress On His First Call-Up

Photo: Daily Monitor

Living His Dream. Kakeeto (L) doing what he does best in the Cranes stripe in Fort Portal recently.

Kampala — Ugandan midfielder Robert Kakeeto made his debut in the friendly goalless draw with Ethiopia last Saturday, putting in a good shift before being replaced by Milton Karisa.

The 22-year old Aalborg BK player is part of the Cranes squad training in Dakar, Senegal ahead of an hour's flight to Cape Verde Islands tomorrow for Saturday's 2019 Nations Cup qualifying Group L match against the hosts. Uganda are looking to qualify for the second successive Afcon finals having competed in the Gabon event in January/February, where they lost their two group matches and drew one.

And Kakeeto, who says turning out for Uganda has been his dream, wants to play his part in the qualification by equally helping himself to his first Afcon finals on his maiden national team call-up.

Dream come true

"It was something that I have been working on since I started playing football," Kakeeto said from the Cranes base in Dakar. "It was my dream to be one of the players on the national team. I'm really happy."

Kakeeto is the latest of a growing line of foreign-based players that the Cranes are trying out.

Bevis Mugabi, Melvyn Lorenzen, Joel Kitamirike, Savio Nsereko, Fabian Kizito and Martin Mutumba are some of the foreign-bred players that football authorities have either failed to tie down for different reasons or the footballers themselves failed to grind it.

But Kakeeto, who was recommended to Aalborg by Matthias Lule when the Danish club asked the Express coach while Uganda's U-17 side were on a tour a few years back, is determined to make it with the Cranes.

"And I'm expecting that me and national players can coordinate well and get some wins and qualify again," said Kakeeto. "Basing on the quality of the players we have in the team; the senior players, and also the young players are really fantastic players.

"We are hoping everything goes well and we qualify again for the Africa Cup of Nations, or even World Cup." According to Aalborg sports director Allan Gaarde, "Robert has great running capacity and a good technique and game understanding."

Gaarde, a former midfielder and 1999 league winner with the same club, added: "We immediately see him as an aggressive conqueror at the sixth position."

Uganda, who have drawn goalless the two friendlies against Ethiopia and Senegal heading into the 2019 qualification opener, take on Cape Verde hoping to get off a flying start.