Uganda: Ssewanyana Accuses Magogo of 2014 World Cup Ticket Touting

The Hunter. Ssewanyana insists that the petition’s timing is not about Magogo’s re-election but about getting credible people at the helm of Fufa.

Kampala — Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana has called for the immediate suspension of Fufa President Moses Magogo for allegedly violating and breaching of Fifa Statutes, Fifa Code of Ethics and Fifa disciplinary Code.

In a press conference convened at Grand Imperial yesterday morning, Ssewanyana flanked by lawyer Allan Mulindwa stated having incriminating evidence against Magogo for reselling 177 tickets designated to Uganda for the 2014 Fifa world Cup.

"I have both oral and documentary evidence against Magogo," said Ssewanyana as he flashed a copy of his petition to the journalists in attendance. "He is unfit and not competent to serve as Fufa president. He has a tainted image of selling tickets illegally for his personal benefit."

According to Ssewanyana, Magogo engaged in actions as a commercial agent for Howard Schwartz, based in Florida, and transferred without Fifa's prior written consent tickets designated for Uganda.

Magogo is as a result believed to have received $40,000 (an estimated Shs143m) in the transaction that also involves Peninah Kabenge.

Kabenge, the president of Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS), allegedly disguised as the one making the order and booked on behalf of Schwartz.

"We have petitioned Fifa but all the relevant authorities in Uganda are aware. Madam Diouf Samoura (Fifa General Secretary) acknowledged receiving the petition and I know investigations will not take long," he added.

Not contacted

According to a statement on its website later in the day however, Fufa revealed neither the federation nor Magogo had been contacted by the accusers by press time.

The federation also described as "incorrect, allegations that Fifa gives Fufa tickets for free distribution.

"For the case of 2014, many Ugandans applied for the World Cup tickets and they paid their ticket face price fees to the Fufa Bank Account.

"The funds were later remitted to Fifa and tickets were issued to the persons who paid.

"At an appropriate time, Fufa will release the corresponding bank trails and the list of Ugandan beneficiaries that applied, paid and received their 2014 World Cup tickets through Fufa," the statement read in part.

While Ssewanyana denied targeting Magogo's bid for re-election as Fufa president, the legislator together with his lawyer Mulindwa later stated the former should not be allowed to stand for presidency.

Credible people

"I have no issue against elections what I want is to get credible people to stand for these elections," Ssewanyana said when quizzed about the petition's timing.

"We know very well what happened to Sepp Blatter (ex-Fifa president) and Michel Platini (ex-Uefa supremo) during the period when they were being investigated. Of course even our laws here are very clear if someone is being investigated he should step aside.

"These are some of the pleas we are going to make to Fifa. That prior to the elections which take place in two months, someone should not come up and contest in an election when he is breaching the very constitution of Fifa and the very ethics he swore oath to as the Fufa president," added Mulindwa.

The federation however further dismissed the claims.

"Fufa is aware that this is election-related machinations but reiterates that the leadership of Fufa will be determined democratically and by the Members of Fufa and in accordance with the Fufa Statutes."