Uganda: World Bank Group Helps Country to Realise Its Development Goals

opinion

On May 30, the World Bank Group together with Government of Uganda organised an open day event in Kampala under the theme: 'Partnering for Development' for Ugandans to appreciate the tangible benefits and impact the WBG support has created in realising the country's development goals.

The WBG funding to Uganda dates as far back as the early 1960s when through the International Development Association (IDA), Uganda received credit for hydropower development.

Today, the WBG supports different sectors that focus majorly on trade and competitiveness, strengthening social service delivery, raising incomes in rural areas, energy, health, skills in education and infrastructure development, among others.

Two years ago, Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) benefited from the WBG support through the Private Sector Foundation Uganda, under the Competitiveness and Enterprise Development Project (CEDP).

Under the project support, URSB handles Business Registration and licensing reforms that aim at reducing the burden for businesses in dealing with registration and licensing procedures by creating an online one-stop-shop for business registration and an e-registry for business licensing, and by implementing measures aimed at simplifying and streamlining business registration and business licensing procedures.

URSB is also supported by, among others, the Justice Law and Order sector (JLOS), whose intervention has played a key role in enabling the Bureau to simplify the hitherto rigorous and burdensome registration processes, for an improved private sector.

At URSB, digitalisation of the business registry records, has emerged as a game changer in the way we conduct registration because it creates a seamless, fast and effective system of conducting business through searches, filings, new registrations, etc.

As we join the other MDAs on May 30, to showcase our improved processes, therefore, we shall conduct sensitisation in business registration, business licensing and Intellectual Property. We shall also carry out name reservations for potential companies/businesses, name search and also register and issue certificates for businesses instantly.

As a result of key government interventions, the WBG and other partners support, URSB today can proudly inform the public about the reforms that have facilitated a very fast, effective and seamless business registration process:

An improved turnaround time for registration of businesses (business names and companies) from more than a week in 2015 to four hours today.

An Online name search facility. http://brs.ursb.go.ug/brs/pro/bnr/searchname#SearchName, which has enabled applicants to easily check potential availability of names without necessarily interfacing with URSB staff.

The E-licensing portal www.businesslicenses.go.ug, an online one-stop shop for all sector licenses in the country to give potential investors access to information on all business licenses in the country.

Decentralisation of registration services so as to make them available at your nearest point. You can find registration services in our regional offices in Gulu, Mbale, Arua, and Mbarara and in Kampala branch offices - Posta Uganda; at UIA one-stop centre; and at Nakivubo, Ssekaziga House.

Establishment of a Customer call centre (0417338100) to enable easy communication between ourselves and our clients.

A fully equipped mobile registration van to carry out "on the go" registration services.

Partnerships with various agencies such as Uganda Revenue Authority, Kampala Capital City Authority and ministry of Local Government under the Taxpayer Register Expansion Programme (TREP) arrangement. The outcome of which has been the establishment of nine one-stop-shops within KCCA, where applicants can get services offered by any of the agencies. The same service has been extended to 34 urban municipalities in the country.

Payment by mobile money/VISA as an alternative to the traditional means of payment at bank counters. Introduced and marketed by URA, URSB encourages clients to use it because of its convenience.

Operationalisation of the Government Business Facilitation Centre (one-stop-shop) with six agencies all offering registration services that contribute to the "starting a business indicator."

As we continue to reform the business registration process to enable private sector growth, jobs and wealth creation, we have started working on many more reforms that we anticipate will propel the country towards the middle income status.

Mr Twebaze is the registrar general, Uganda Registration Services Bureau.

