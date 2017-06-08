Uganda: Mutebi Reckons Cranes More Prepared Than 2004 Outfit

Kampala — The last time Uganda Cranes faced Cape Verde was during the 2006 World Cup qualification which also doubled as the path to that year's Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt.

Back then, Uganda, despite having not made the Nations Cup for decades, were the 'bigger boys' as the islanders were yet to have a crack at the continent.

Cape Verde did beat Uganda 1-0 in group 2 encounter on match day two on June 6, 2004. It stalled the latter's early ascendancy after opening the campaign with a 1-0 home victory over DR Congo.

In the return game, striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma scored the lone goal to earn revenge at Namboole. However, Uganda slid to finish bottom in the six-team group with just eight points from 10 matches.

Ghana, South Africa and Burkina Faso were the other teams in the group. As Cranes visit Cape Verde this Saturday for the opening clash of the 2019 Afcon qualifiers, Mike Mutebi, coach of the national team 13 years ago, thinks the national team is better prepared.

Uganda travelled to Cape Verde with just 14 players. "I went with 14 players. (Defender) Sam Mubiru was the substitute goalkeeper," Mutebi reminisces in an interview with Daily Monitor.

Flat crisp pitch

Ibrahim Mugisha was the first choice goalkeeper then. Sserunkuma wasn't selected for the away leg implying that none of the 19 that coach Micho Sredojevic took to Cape Verde has played there before. "The pitch we played on wasn't good. Luckily these days, they played on astro-turf so Cranes will find a flat crisp pitch," KCCA coach Mutebi remembers.

The playing surface at the Estádio da Várzea, Praia was changed in 2011 and hosts as many as seven local clubs as well as the national team.

More than a decade later, Cape Verde have qualified for two editions of the Afcon in 2013 and 2015, reaching the quarterfinals on their first attempt. Also, Uganda, losing finalists in 1978, did return to the Afcon after a 39-year absence earlier this year in Gabon. "I think clearly both teams have improved a lot since we played them. It will be a very good match.

"Cranes are more prepared than we were. But, they must be aware that a team like Cape Verde, having Portuguese players, marry the ball and often produce wingers," Mutebi added. Mutebi, who first took charge of the Cranes in 2004, then a 34-year-old, was replaced soon after by Egyptian Mohamed Abbas.