Uganda: Report Faults New Budget Ahead of Presentation

Kampala — The growth in government expenditure for the financial year 2017/18 exposes the country to more domestic borrowing and external financing, a new report has revealed.

The report titled: "Uganda's 2017/18 Budget: What's in it for the poorest people" shows that the Budget to be presented today, is more focused on the country's future needs rather than addressing the immediate short term needs and constraints affecting the poorest of Ugandans.

Government will today present a Shs28.99 trillion Budget for the financial year 2017/18 representing a 10 per cent increase from Shs26.3 trillion for the year 2016/17.

According to the report by Development Initiative, a civil society, social development, which comprises of all Uganda's social protection and poverty eradication programmes, has been allocated Shs167 billion, (0.8 per cent) a 13 per cent decline from the previous financial year's allocation.

"Agriculture is allocated Shs863.4 billion, up from Shs823.4 billion in FY2016/17, which is 3.9 per cent of National Budget and a 5 per cent increase from last year. This reflects commitment to a gradual increase in sector allocation; however there is prioritisation of input distribution (Operation Wealth Creation) at the expense of extension service provision," reads the report, in part.

Other sectors highlighted in the report include Works and transport, Health and Education.

Mr Moses Owori, the senior analyst at Development Initiative, warned that more borrowing would attract increased interest rates which stand at 12 per cent of the current Budget.

The head of budget monitoring and accountability unit at ministry of Finance, Ms Margaret Kakande, said the budget framework is targeting wealth creation rather than poverty reduction.