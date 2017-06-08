7 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Army Repels Boko Haram Attack On Maiduguri

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
By Idris Ibrahim

The attack by members of the Boko Haram on Maiduguri was successfully repelled, the Army said on Wednesday evening.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on the Jiddari Polo area of the city, a few kilometres from the elite Government Residential Area, GRA.

In its response, the army said it "neutralized" the attackers.

"In a merciless operation, Nigerian troops have neutralized Boko Haram gunmen who attempted to attack Jiddari Polo community in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital," Army spokesperson Sani Usman said.

The brigadier general added that "there was an attempt by a few suspected Boko Haram to attack Jiddari Polo and all have been neutralized. Situation cool and calm."

The Army confirmed that residents of the area had planned to flee their homes but "were reassured with rapid response of Nigerian troops."

Mr. Usman assured that there was heavy security presence in the area and the situation was now under control.

The army did not, however, provide details of the casualty figure from Wednesday's attack.

Wednesday's attack in the most daring by Boko Haram on Maiduguri in recent years since the military retook most of the territory once controlled by the terror group.

The Boko Haram insurgency has caused about 100,000 deaths since 2009.

Nigeria

Anti-Corruption - FG Pays N375.8 Million to 20 Whistleblowers

The federal government yesterday announced that it has paid N375.8 million to 20 providers of information under its… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.