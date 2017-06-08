Nigeria: Army Repels Boko Haram Attack On Maiduguri

The attack by members of the Boko Haram on Maiduguri was successfully repelled, the Army said on Wednesday evening.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on the Jiddari Polo area of the city, a few kilometres from the elite Government Residential Area, GRA.

In its response, the army said it "neutralized" the attackers.

"In a merciless operation, Nigerian troops have neutralized Boko Haram gunmen who attempted to attack Jiddari Polo community in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital," Army spokesperson Sani Usman said.

The brigadier general added that "there was an attempt by a few suspected Boko Haram to attack Jiddari Polo and all have been neutralized. Situation cool and calm."

The Army confirmed that residents of the area had planned to flee their homes but "were reassured with rapid response of Nigerian troops."

Mr. Usman assured that there was heavy security presence in the area and the situation was now under control.

The army did not, however, provide details of the casualty figure from Wednesday's attack.

Wednesday's attack in the most daring by Boko Haram on Maiduguri in recent years since the military retook most of the territory once controlled by the terror group.

The Boko Haram insurgency has caused about 100,000 deaths since 2009.