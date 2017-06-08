7 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Government Calls for Cooperation On Refugees Affairs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — The government has underscored the importance of international cooperation to countries hosting refugees, in a bid to minimize effects of the influx of evacuees.

The statement was made by the Acting Permanent Secretary of the ministry of Home Affairs Mr Hassan Simba on the weekend, saying the protracted refugees crises are now commonplace with long-term effects even to the host countries.

He was launching the United Nations Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) in Tanzania held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Center here in the city.

"Large movements of refugees and migrants have political, economic, social, developmental, humanitarian and human rights ramifications, which cross all borders...These are global phenomena that call for global approaches and solutions, no one state can manage such movements on its own" said Mr Simba

Currently, Tanzania is home to about 340,000 refugees hosted in three Refugee camps of Nyarugusu, Nduta and Mtendeli in Kigoma region for Burundians.

Again, it hosts the remaining 1972 Burundian refugees emanating from the Old Settlements of Katumba, Mishamo (in Katavi) and Ulyankulu (in Tabora), as well as continuing providing asylum, and hosting the new influx of refugees from Burundi and the DRC.

He went on to explain that, the country is also practicing one of the key aspects envisaged in the Declaration of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework endorsed by the New York Leaders' Summit on the 20th September, 2016.

According to him, the government in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) country office have put together efforts for the CRRF launch and interpret the central goal of the comprehensive global approach to address the new perspective of looking at refugee hosting.

"Tanzania is amongst the six countries in Africa, selected for piloting the rolling out of CRRF activities" he noted

Tanzania has a history of receiving asylum seekers and hosting refugees since her independence in 1961 and these refugees have been mainly from neighboring countries including from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"As Tanzania stands by her commitments as stipulated during the Leaders' Summit, we are also set to collaborate with the International Community to share the burdens and responsibility in a comprehensive and progressive manner" he insisted

The event was also attended by regional commissioners from Kigoma Ret Major Gen Emmanuel Maganga, Kagera, Ret Brig Gen Salum Kijuu, and Agrey Mwanri, of Tabora.

Other attendees were the Katavi regional administrative secretary Paul Chagonja, members of Parliament from Kasulu, Kibondo and Kakonko, heads of various diplomatic mission, the United Nations Resident Coordinator and other senior officials.

Tanzania

Govt Says No to Prado, Prefers Toyota Land Cruiser VX

The State prefers Toyota Land Cruiser VX to Prado due to safety, cost of maintenance, durability and its prototypical… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.