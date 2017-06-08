Photo: Energy Afric Recruit/Twitter

The fire in Knysna, looking from Buffalo Bay towards Brenton

Knysna evacuees are being taken to the Loerie Park area in the town while firefighters battle to get the blaze under control, Local Government MEC Anton Bredell's spokesperson James-Brent Styan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Several areas have already been evacuated. These include Belvedere, Welbedacht, Nania, Eastford, Green Pastures and Knysna Heights.

"There is shelter in that area. Further arrangements will be made when and if needed," he said, adding that there was currently no call for a mass evacuation of the entire Knysna.

Go George Buses have already been called in to provide mass transport to citizens in the town and 15 buses were on the site, he said.

Additional fire-fighting resources have also been deployed to the area to assist the teams on the ground.

"These include eight fire trucks from the City of Cape Town, two from the Overberg district and 12 additional Working on Fire teams," he said. Conditions, however, were not viable for a helicopter due to the strong wind and smoke.

Meanwhile, News24 reporter Alex Mitchley reports that community members in Buffalo Bay had also been evacuated as a result. Buffalo Bay is about 20kms outside of Knysna.

According to Luzaan Venter, her sister Dorianne Munro and her boyfriend were on a farm near Buffalo Bay when they had to evacuate.

"Her boyfriend stayed behind to stop the fire from getting to the house," said Venter.

Source: News24