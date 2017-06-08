The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Wednesday confirmed registration of five new political parties for the country.
The commission's spokesperson, Adedeji Soyebi, said in a statement that the registration of the new parties has brought to 45 the total number of political parties in Nigeria.
The newly registered parties are:
Young Progressive Party (YPP)
Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA)
New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP)
All Democratic Peoples Movement (ADPM)
Action Democratic Party (ADP)
Their registration comes as INEC intensifies preparations for the 2019 elections.