7 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: BBNaija Winner, Efe to Help 200 Children Get Free Heart Surgery

By Dorcas Daniel

BBNaija 2017 winner, Efe has joined other Nigerians in raising money to finance at least 200 children to get free heart surgery by September 2017

The newly crowned Nigeria Youth Ambassador officially announced on his social media platform that he is the fundraising ambassador for the #1k1m Campaign that involves at least 1million individuals to donate at least N1000 to finance the free Open Heart Surgery for at least 200 children in Nigeria.

It was revealed that about 85000 children are born with congenital heart defects yearly as most of the parents of these kids can't afford to pay for the needed treatment.

"Join me to help save lives by contributing and creating more awareness of this. Am willing to use this opportunity God has given me for positivity, to save lives, to build a better nation...are u?" He posted.

