Photo: Alex EsagalaDaily Monitor

Makerere University academic Dr Stella Nyanzi in Buganda road court.

Kampala — The prosecution has asked Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court for more time to study and respond to an application filed by Dr Stella Nyanzi in which she is challenging the decision to be examined to establish her mental test.

The State Attorney Mr Jonathan Muwaganya informed court that he could not reply to Dr Nyanzi's objections because he had not received the documents the defence lawyers had served to his junior who represented him at the previous hearing in court.

"Your honour, there was a mix-up this morning; I learnt that the defence had served the State on May 25 but the papers had not been drawn to my attention. I am therefore not prepared to argue the matter. In fact I had intimated to my colleagues on defence what is needed so that we do not waste a lot of court's time," Mr Muwaganya submitted.

"I therefore request for more time to study the documents and receive further instructions from my bosses," he added.

Presiding Chief Magistrate Mr James Ereemye granted the prosecution more time and adjourned the case to today for the state to respond to Dr Nyanzi's objections to a mental test.

On May 25 Dr Nyanzi asked court to halt the inquiry into her mental status until the Constitutional Court decides on her petition challenging the 1938 Mental Treatment Act.

She is facing charges of cybercrime and offensive communication for allegedly referring to President Museveni as a "pair of buttocks" on her Facebook page.

Dr Nyanzi contends that before she could plead to the two charges, the prosecutor at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court ambushed her lawyers by making an application under the 1938 Mental Treatment Act to have her subjected to a mental test first.

In her petition, she states that the 1938 Mental Treatment Act contradicts provisions of the 1995 Uganda Constitution. She accuses the State of scheming to have her undergo compulsory treatment without consent and an automatic detention in a mental hospital as an 'idiot' in accordance with the Mental Act.

The State wants Dr Nyanzi to be subjected to a mental examination on account that she has a history of silly acts. The prosecution cites incidents of undressing publicly and while in police detention after arrest she had periodic erratic episodes related to strange behaviour characterised by gross indecent utterances.