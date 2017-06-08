7 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: D'Banj's Son Is Cute

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dorcas Daniel

'Emergency' crooner, D'banj is super doper happy to welcome his first child, Daniel Oyebanjo III into the world but yet to fully show his face to the world.

However the Mother, Lineo Didi Kilgrow couldn't hold back the joy and gave us a peek of her cute son warmly held in her awe.

Kokomaster as popularly known was speculated to have married Didi in a very secret wedding in 2016 but has been confirmed as Banga Lee's wife when she was tagged in the photo captioned, 'Mum..'

The beauty of his wife and cuteness of his son seem to make the star dazzle lately!

Happy first #ChildrensDay @danieldthird ... I can't really explain this feeling, but I'm so blessed to have you. Also Happy #ChildrensDay to all the beautiful Children Across Nigeria and the world . God Bless you all. #kingdoncome

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on May 27, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

Nigeria

Anti-Corruption - FG Pays N375.8 Million to 20 Whistleblowers

The federal government yesterday announced that it has paid N375.8 million to 20 providers of information under its… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.