Nigeria: D'Banj's Son Is Cute

'Emergency' crooner, D'banj is super doper happy to welcome his first child, Daniel Oyebanjo III into the world but yet to fully show his face to the world.

However the Mother, Lineo Didi Kilgrow couldn't hold back the joy and gave us a peek of her cute son warmly held in her awe.

Kokomaster as popularly known was speculated to have married Didi in a very secret wedding in 2016 but has been confirmed as Banga Lee's wife when she was tagged in the photo captioned, 'Mum..'

The beauty of his wife and cuteness of his son seem to make the star dazzle lately!

Happy first #ChildrensDay @danieldthird ... I can't really explain this feeling, but I'm so blessed to have you. Also Happy #ChildrensDay to all the beautiful Children Across Nigeria and the world . God Bless you all. #kingdoncome

