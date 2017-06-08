Ghana: I've Missed Castro - Manager

In a month, the third anniversary of the disappearance of hiplife musician Castro The Destroyer and a female friend will be observed.

His longtime manager DJ Amess has stated that he has missed him.

On July 6, 2014, Castro accompanied his friend and Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan to Ada for holidays but went missing in the Volta River while cruising on a jet-ski with female friend Janet Bandu.

Even though efforts from a combined search team comprising the Ghana Navy, Marine Police, local fisher- folks and professional lifeguards could not find the body of Castro and Janet Bandu, their families believe they are alive and will one day come back.

Darlynn Amess Kotei Jnr, popularly known as DJ Amess, who have been with Castro from Day One as his manager, reacting to a photo posted on Facebook by Onua 95.1 FM's Emmanuel Agyemang said: "I missed my boy".

Dj Amess worked hard for Castro to the extent that the lost musician won lots of awards and became successful in his music career.

DJ Amess hopes one day Castro will be back because he does not accept the claim that his artiste, brother and friend is dead.