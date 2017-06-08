8 June 2017

Nigeria: Senate Confirms 82-Year-Old Ambassadorial Nominee Despite DSS Report

By Ismail Mudashir

The Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor (82) from Imo State despite 'adverse' report of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Nsofor who was rejected in March on age ground by the Senate was re-presented by President Muhammadu Buhari in April alongside Joseph Olusola Iji (Ondo) and retired Commodore Yusuf Jonga Hinna (Gombe).

The three non-career nominees were confirmed following consideration of the report of the Committee on Foreign Affairs chaired by, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu (APC, Oyo).

Presenting the report, she said the DSS advised against the confirmation of Nsofor on age ground but that the service did not find him wanting on any criminal matters.

She also said Nsofor performed well during his second appearance before the committee and that they were satisfied with his performance.

In his remark, Saraki congratulated the nominees, saying" we wish you useful, successful and healthy tenure."

