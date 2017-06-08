Tanzania: VP's Office Clarifies Ms Samia's Remarks On School Pregnancies

Dar es Salaam — The Vice President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan has condemned the rising rate of pregnancy cases among schoolgirls. However, according to a statement released by the VP office on Wednesday, the Vice President refutes claims that she supports pregnant girls' return to school after delivery.

On Tuesday, The Citizen quoted Ms Hassan as saying that pregnancy should not deny girls their right to education. She was speaking at a public rally in Mugumu town on Tuesday.

The prospect of a teen mother to be allowed back to school drew heated debate in the Parliament recently.

The Social Services and Community Development Committee and the Opposition asked the Parliament to push for a change in policy that would allow girls to resume their studies after giving birth, the Parliament was divided. It was on this occasion that former first lady Ms Salma Kikwete (Nominated-CCM) declared that she did not support the proposal.