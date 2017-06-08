Kenya: William Ruto Calls on Kenyans to Shun National Super Alliance

Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday called on Kenyans to re-elect Jubilee and the National Super Alliance, whose leaders he accused of preaching hatred.

Speaking in Cheptais Market in Mt Elgon, Mayuba Stadium in Sirisia and Muliro Gardens in Webuye during a tour of Bungoma, Mr Ruto said Nasa had nothing to offer but "empty rhetoric and propaganda".

Said Mr Ruto: "Jubilee's development record speaks for itself.

"For the past four years, we have tarmacked roads, connected many households for free with electricity, constructed the modern railway line, free delivery for expectant mothers and improved and rehabilitated health facilities. Give us another chance and you will be the happiest people with our services."

The DP called on Kenyans not to be hoodwinked by Nasa's "false" pledges. He said the opposition leaders lacked a game plan and were full of unhelpful guesswork and propaganda.

"Don't gamble with your vote, entrust it with the Jubilee leaders and not the opposition, they can't help you at all, they are perennial losers," said Mr Ruto, posing: "If they can't trust each other with the seats they plan to hold, to an extent of contesting for lower seats, how can they lead the country?"

COMPLETE WORK

Mr Ruto told the contractor working on the Kapsokwony-Kopsiro-Namwela-Chepkube road to complete it in a year to open up the agricultural region.

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa laughed off the Nasa pledge of an economic master plan for western Kenya as a scheme to dupe residents into voting for them.

Mr Wamalwa said it was dishonest of the leaders to launch a document done by professionals without their consent to hoodwink the electorate.

"I participated in preparing the Western Region Investment Plan among other professionals in Masinde Muliro University in 2009 under the stewardship of Musalia Mudavadi," said Mr Wamalwa. "Mr Raila Odinga could not implement it, even a mere preamble or a single sentence of it, as Prime Minister."

He added: "This is pure deceit for the region to imagine he can do it as President."

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka asked residents to re-elect Jubilee.

Also present were Bungoma Woman Representative Reginalda Wanyonyi and MPs John Waluke (Sirisia), Wafula Lazaro (Saboti) and Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), as well as Mt Elgon parliamentary candidate Fred Kapondi.

On Wednesday, Mr Ruto will team up with President Uhuru Kenyatta as they begin a two-day visit to the North Rift in a bid to push back the opposition's gains in the region.

CONTEST INTENSIFIES

The President will be in Trans Nzoia on Wednesday, in Uasin Gishu on Friday and Saturday and Bungoma on Sunday in a week of marathon campaigns that started in Kisii.

The political contest for control of the western Kenya vote has intensified with the Jubilee team pitching tent a week after Nasa toured the region to consolidate their support ahead of the August 8 General Election.

Jubilee are laden with promises to revamp the agricultural sector, improve infrastructure and offer better education and healthcare services.

And while the ruling party will be in Western, a week after launching their campaign in Nakuru, the opposition Nasa retreats to the Coast after a tour of Nyanza, Nandi and Machakos.

Nasa are seeking 10 million votes to beat Jubilee in the elections, saying the ruling coalition has failed to deliver on their 2013 election pledges.

On Friday, President Kenyatta will preside over the Kenya Defence Forces recruits passing-out parade at the Recruits Training School (RTS) and then tour the nearby Eldoret Town in the afternoon.

Additional reporting by Barnabas Bii.