Nigeria: Ondo Govt Explains Removal of 600 Palace Staff From Central Payroll

The Ondo State Government has said it did not sack 600 workers attached to traditional rulers across the state, but only changed their mode of payment.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Segun Ajiboye, said in a statement on Wednesday that the removal of the workers' names from the database did not in any way affect the payment of their salaries.

"The said 600 workers were ad hoc staff integrated into local government service and made full members of staff," he said.

"Therefore, the removal of the workers' name from the remittal does not in any way affect the payment of their salaries, nor their status as workers on their respective places of assignment.

"The government's decision was informed by the need to make the workers more dedicated to their duties and to be committed to traditional rulers they work for."

He further said that the present administration led by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was committed to make the welfare of workers its priority.

"The government does not have any plan to sack workers in the state," he added.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the action of the government which virtually puts the payment of the staff at the discretion of the monarchs they work with. The government plans to henceforth transfer the salary of each such worker into accounts of the monarch they work with, for onward payment to the staff who merits it.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in the state had described the action of the government as illegal and unacceptable.