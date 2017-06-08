7 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kili RC Anna Mghwira Stripped Off Act Chairmanship

Photo: The Citizen
ACT-Wazalendo National Chairperson Anna Mghwira (file photo).
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The Supreme Council of ACT Wazalendo has stripped off Ms Anna Mhgwira her position as the party National Chairperson on Wednesday on grounds that she could not effectively hold the position as well as handle her new position of Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner.

Following the decision, the party has now appointed Mr Yeremia Maganga as the acting National Chairman until March 2018 when they would be holding their internal elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party's head offices in the City, acting ACT Party Leader Mr Samson Mwigamba said after consultations with Ms Mhgwira she accepted step down in good faith.

"She now remains a member of our party, who will have gained a lot of leadership experience by the time of the next general election (2020)," he said.

