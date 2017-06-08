Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Henry Mussa on Wednesday visited Malawi national football team training camp at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe and interacted with the players and the technical pane.

The Minister's visit was meant to motivate the Flames to give out their best during Saturday's Group B 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against the Comoros.

Mussa asked the team to lift high the flag of Malawi during the game.

"We want to bring back our lost glory. We want to be respected by our neighboring countries when it comes to football," Mussa said. Mussa told the players to be more committed when playing for the national team than their respective clubs.

He therefore assured the players government's total support to ensure that the team succeed in their Afcon campaign as well as other competitions.

The Minister said President Peter Mutharika has asked the ministry to make football players professionals.

"I want to assure our boys to be serious when they are playing football, as my ministry through sports council will do everything possible to make them enjoy their profession," said Mussa.

" Before I came here, I was with the sports council and we discussed that our Nation football team players and other sport discipline should have Insurance policy which can take care of them in times of injury or death," Mussa pointed out.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Technical Advisor, John Kaputa said the minister's visit will boost the morale of the team in the camp as they are geared to take on Comoros Island.

Flames coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) has said the players are grasping his football philosophy during training.

"We are moving away from power play style of football. I have instilled in the players a passing game, building from the back using full backs and developing play into wings.

"We want to put the ball down always and from the sessions we have had, I am happy that the players are responding positively. It was sad that during the Madagascar game, the players did not put into practice what we taught them during training," he said.

He also described the mood in camp as positive.

Meanwhile, Flames captain Limbikani Mzava and the entire technical panel says they are geared up for the Comoros game and upbeat that the Flames will carry the day come Saturday.

The Flames will bank their hopes on South African based striker Gabadinho Frank Mhango who have had an impressive season at his club.

He finished among the three top scorers in the South Africa's Premier Soccer League and his team Bid Vest Wits also won the league championship.

The Flamed will however miss the services of Platinum Stars experienced midfielder Robert Ng'ambi who is attending to his injured wife who was involved in a motor car accident few days ago in South Africa.

Flames are in group B alongside Cameroon, Morocco and Comoros Island.