7 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: MNH Specialists Start Restoring Hearing Problem in Children

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania becomes the second country in East African Community after Kenya to carry out cochlea implantation.

The Muhimbili National hospital (MNH) on Wednesday said that they have recently started offering cochlea implantation. The treatment cost for the service is around Sh37 million per patient compared to Sh100 million if the similar procedure was done abroad.

Speaking at the launch of cochlea implantation programme at the national hospital, Health minister Ms Ummy Mwalimu noted that the move will enable the government to cut costs that it was incurring by sending patients abroad for treatment.

"Today I declare that, government will never send any patient with hearing problem abroad for treatment," she said. Carrying out cochlea implantation locally will help to reduce cost of sending patients abroad by 60 per cent, according to health minister.

According to statistics availed by the World Health organisation (WHO), at least 3 out of 1, 000 children are born with hearing problem globally. While in Tanzania, at least 200 people, children at large (95 per cent) are diagnosed to have hearing complications annually, according to statistics availed by MNH.

