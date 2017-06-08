7 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Hundreds of Mourners Attend Prayers for the Late 'Cisco'

Photo: The Observer
Late Ambassador Abdul Cisco Mtiro.
By Ephrahim Bahemu

Dar es Salaam — Hundreds of Tanzanians, led by the second phase retired president, Ali Hassan Mwinyi, have arrived at the late Balozi Abdul Mtiro 'Cisco"s Mikocheni home for the deceased's burial prayers. The late diplomat died on Monday at Agha Khan Hospital.

The others who attended the prayers for the late diplomat, who died on Monday at Agha Khan Hospital, include retired foreign minister Benard Membe, Tanzania's Mufti Abubakari Zuberi, retired Chief Justice Othuman Chande and Balozi Peter Kalage.

The body of the late 'Cisco' is scheduled for burial today at the Kisutu Cemetery in the city after the prayers.

