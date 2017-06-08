Zambia: Kabwe Mayor Gives 38 Families Land

Kabwe mayor Prince Chileshe has announced that the 38 families that have allegedly encroached on the Multi Facility Economic Zone will be given legal entitlement to pieces of land they claim to own.

As Mayor I thought I should update the community here in kabwe and the nation as a whole on the current issue of the encroachment in the reserved land for the Multi Facility Economic Zone by some Magandanyama residents.

After the town clerk gave the official position of council and facts were stated to the 38 affected people whose properties have encroached on the reserved land for the Multi Faculty Economic Zone in Kabwe.

Advise was then given to the residents of Magandanyama who were affected by this decision to appeal to the Provincial Minister's Office.

An appeal which was made through a petition and the Provincial Administration engaged the local authority, and the local authority was advised to present a workable option on the table.

With sound guidance from the Minister of the Province Hon. MUSHANGA SYDNEY and the local authority, we then directed as a local authority to management to capture the 38 houses that have encroached on the land reserved for the MFEZ, so that the properties are formalized and proper documentation for security of tenure is issued in line with the PF manifesto and President Edgar Lungu's commitment to the plight for the poor and ordinary Zambians.

This amnesty has come at a cost, and conditions have been given to be followed through by all stake holders.

And the following are the conditions;

1.) The affected 38 people are to formally apply to the Kabwe Municipal Council for regularisation of their properties.

2.) Demand Notices will be issued and Penalties will be paid.

3.) The affected people will be given Occupancy Licences.

4.) No demolition will be done to any property.

5.) The Multi Facility Economic Zone will be re-planned in a direction that will accommodate the 38 Houses that have encroached.

6.) The culprits that will be found wanting by the investigations into the matter of the 38 Houses encroaching the MFEZ, will be dealt with regardless of status. In any case that any officers from the council will be found wanting, they will be equally dealt with and disciplined according to provisions of their conditions of service.

Note that the Councillor of the Ward in question will be suspended for a period of not less than 6 Months and it is in this vein that Kabwe Municipal Council will be having a Special Council Meeting before Friday next week where this motion of 'Suspension' will be moved and ALL Councillors who are well meaning and respect party guidelines and manifesto, will be expected to VOTE in FAVOR of the said motion which is corrective in nature.

It is important for you to appreciate that all this has been done to minimise the burden of the 'Innocent Victims' that thought they were buying land in a proper channel and to show the commitment that Government has, and that it will not spare anyone found wanting especially in illegal sale of land.

This should also go as a strong and stern warning to all the other councillors that you will not be spared if you find yourself in issues to do with illegal land allocation or acquisition.

If this is not done we RISK being suspended as a council and also risk losing our Land Agency with the Ministry Of Lands. Our actions must be taken as a clear signal of the intention of Kabwe Municipal Council and the Patriotic Front government to deal with any form of illegalities here in Kabwe.

I would also like to urge all our elected officials to remain focused to the promise and commitment that was made to the electorates which is to bring development.

I would also like to commend the Provincial Minister Hon. MUSHANGA SYDNEY and his Provincial Administration for giving the petition a favorable response.

I would also like to thank the Provincial Chairman of the Patriotic Front in the province including PF leaderships at District, Constituency and Ward levels for engaging the Provincial Minister and the Local Authority to give the party position on the issue.

I would also like to thank Council Management for providing workable options on the table to help the 38 affected people, it's Kudos to the team and continue working hard together we shall change the face of Kabwe.

In conclusion I end by extending my special thanks to Hon. Sydney MUSHANGA for being a mature level headed Minister, he has been quite and ignored the rantings of certain people in the district and he will only talk and act when it is necessary. There is no need to talk about people who do not know themselves, where they are coming from, where they are and where they are going. He that attacks appointed office bearers equally attacks the appointing authority as well.

