Zimbabwe: Education Official Backtracks On Matebeleland Schools Closure

The government has backed off plans to close dozens of schools in parts of Matebeleland following sharp criticism of the 'politicallymotivated' move by activists and teachers' unions.

Last month, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education permanent secretary Sylvia Utete-Masango announced plans to close some 40 schools in the region, citing low enrolment.

However, backtracking the move, Utete-Masango now says the province, in fact, needs "more than 2,000 new schools".

In a recent interview, the official said most education facilities in Matabeleland need "massive refurbishment", adding the government is committed to making this possible.

"Let me say that, what the ministry is actually after, is to see more schools opening; that's the thrust of the Ministry.

"And I think, even last time, I did indicate that we still have a deficit in the region of 2056 (schools)," she explained.

Her earlier statement had angered activists and teachers' representatives with pressure group Godlwayo Community Development Trust (GCDT) describing the planned closures as a reckless and sinister politically motivated move.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe said, "elites like Utete-Msango must be reminded that education is not only for the rich" but a basic human a right.

Meanwhile, Utete-Masango also rejected criticism from teachers' unions that the introduction of the country's new curriculum was rushed.

"School teachers like it (the new curriculum)," she said.

"Although they are questions here and there, generally all the schools I have visited are offering the new curriculum in a fair approach.

"The teachers actually confirmed to me that they have been trained at cluster level or at provincial level and the training is continuing."